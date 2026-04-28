Hormel Foods Aktie
WKN: 850875 / ISIN: US4404521001
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28.04.2026 14:52:25
MegaMex Foods Launches HERDEZ Asada Line To Bring Traditional Mexican Flavors To American Homes
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, MegaMex Foods, founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), announced the launch of the HERDEZ Asada line, bringing the vibrant flavors of traditional Mexican grilling to American homes.
Available exclusively at Walmart, this new line of marinades, taco seasonings, and Mexican-style BBQ sauces is priced under $4. It introduces bold, global flavor profiles that go beyond standard grocery aisle options to create a delicious and memorable meal.
"We wanted to capture the soul of the Mexican grill and make it accessible for the way people actually cook today," said Diana De Loza, senior director of retail marketing at MegaMex.
In the pre-market hours, HRL is trading at $21.69, up 0.98 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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