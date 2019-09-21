MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan M. Hamilton, MS, CCC-SLP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Expert in her position as the Chief Operating Officer at Lios Manhe LLC Expert Witnesses and Organizational Consultants.

Lios Manhe is pronounced "LIZ manee" and is the name of an ancient Irish castle. Lios Manhe provides nationwide comprehensive witnessing primarily for Rehabilitation including nursing home injury, dysphagia, aphasia, traumatic brain injury, weight loss, and falls.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Lios Manhe also offers healthcare consulting services for Medicare and rehabilitation-speech language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy (SLP, OT and PT), rehabilitative processes, Medicare compliance, organizational development, additional documentation request (ADR) or denial response preparation, and much more

With over 30 years' experience in her profession, Ms. Hamilton works with attorneys, corporations, and the government. Ms. Hamilton has served at the local, regional, division and corporate level, and was Vice President for one of the largest medical providers in the United States during the implementation of Medicare's Prospective Payment System.

Ms. Hamilton received her Master of Science from Marquette University and holds a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification from Purdue University. She holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language Hearing Association and she is a member of the Professional Diversity Network.

Ms. Hamilton serves on multiple thought leadership panels and boards including:

* Tools and Practices Impacting Global Workforce Mobility and Diversity.

* Exploring Global Attitudes and Cultures Toward Aging.

* Innovations for Caregivers of Elderly Adults.

* Should Medical Care be Rationed in the US?

* What are the Care Responsibilities of Personalized Medicine When a Genome Sequence is of a Debilitating Disease?

