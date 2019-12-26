Megan M. Hamilton, MS, CCC-SLP, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan M. Hamilton, MS, CCC-SLP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as the Professional of the Year for the successes she has accrued as the Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Lios Manhe LLC Expert Witnesses and Organizational Consultants.

Lios Manhe is pronounced "LIZ manee" and is the name of an ancient Irish castle. Lios Manhe provides nationwide comprehensive witnessing primarily for nursing home injury, dysphagia, aphasia, traumatic brain injury, weight loss, and falls. Founder Ms. Hamilton has in-depth knowledge on rehabilitation, offering clinical and operational perspectives.



Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Lios Manhe also offers healthcare consulting services for Medicare and rehabilitation-speech language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy (SLP, OT and PT), rehabilitative processes, Medicare compliance, organizational development, additional documentation request (ADR) or denial response preparation, and much more. Clients have praised Ms. Hamilton for rendering excellent services, remarking how knowledgeable, intelligent, confident, and organized she is.



Leading an impressive career for more than three decades, Ms. Hamilton works with attorneys, corporations, and the government. She has served at local, regional, division, and corporate levels. She is the past Vice President for one of the largest medical providers in the United States during the implementation of Medicare's Prospective Payment System.



An academic, Ms. Hamilton received a Master of Science from Marquette University. She holds a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt Certification from Purdue University and a Certificate of Clinical Competence from the American Speech-Language Hearing Association. Maintaining active affiliations, she is a member of the Professional Diversity Network.



Ms. Hamilton serves on multiple thought leadership panels and boards including:



* Tools and Practices Impacting Global Workforce Mobility and Diversity.



* Exploring Global Attitudes and Cultures Toward Aging.



* Innovations for Caregivers of Elderly Adults.



* Should Medical Care be Rationed in the US?



* What are the Care Responsibilities of Personalized Medicine When a Genome Sequence is of a Debilitating Disease?



For more information, please visit www.liosmanhe.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megan-m-hamilton-ms-ccc-slp-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300979455.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who