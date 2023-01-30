Meghan Trainor to Release Her First Book, Dear Future Mama, with Harper Horizon on April 25, 2023

The Grammy Award–winning singer will offer the TMI real talk women want about pregnancy, birth, body image, and the newborn days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meghan Trainor surprised fans with big news during a pop-in appearance on the Today Show. While dropping by to exclusively announce the news of her first book, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie, she also announced that she is expecting her second child.

The chart-topping singer-songwriter behind "All About That Bass," "Dear Future Husband," and recent global smash "Made You Look" has wanted to be a mom since before she even knew how babies were made. From the moment she discovered she was pregnant with her first child—her son, Riley—she was fascinated by the entire experience. "I spent my entire pregnancy trying to get all the information I could possibly get. I was captivated by what I was experiencing, and as the first of my friends to be pregnant, nobody around me but my mom, my aunts, and strangers on the internet knew what I was going through," says Trainor.

Dear Future Mama, which will be released on April 25, 2023, with Harper Horizon, is a heartfelt and humorous guide for expectant mamas and their partners inspired by Meghan's own journey into motherhood. The book also offers expert insights from Meghan's own personal trainer, registered dietitian, husband, and ob-gyn.

Yes, pregnancy and motherhood are miracles—but even a miracle can freak you out sometimes. Dear Future Mama offers future mamas a place to relax, laugh out loud, and get the pep talk they need to know that they are absolutely not alone. No shame, no judgment—just straight talk (and laughs) from a bestie who's been there. Trainor shares her TMI guide to the good, bad, and WTF of conception, pregnancy, and childbirth. The book includes advice about everything from ovulation apps to breastfeeding as well as Meghan's personal stories about body image, mental health, and navigating her career path as a mother.

"After feeling so overwhelmed and alone in my first pregnancy, I was inspired to write this book to make sure no other future mama ever felt like that." says Trainor. "I want to give future mamas permission to find the right path for them —without the judgment of others. I want this book to feel like a hug from a bestie." says Trainor.

Dear Future Mama will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook with Trainor narrating. You can pre-order today at harpercollinsfocus.com/dearfuturemama

About Meghan Trainor:

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom for two seasons and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, and Olly Murs. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas." In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become an internet sensation, being used in over 4 million videos on social media to date. She kicks off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. This year, Meghan will also be making her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood…..and more music to come soon!

About Harper Horizon:

Harper Horizon is a Nashville-based imprint of HarperCollins Focus focused on the stories, values, and diverse voices of Americana and beyond, publishing authors such as Willie Nelson, Syd & Shea McGee, Zachary Levi, Meghan Trainor, Jenny Doan, Trae Crowder, and more. For more information please visit www.harpercollinsfocus.com/Harper-Horizon

