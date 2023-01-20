|
20.01.2023 06:47:13
Meguiar's Recalls 140K Units Of Headlight Sealant Sold At Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Walmart
(RTTNews) - Irvine, California-based Meguiar's Inc. is recalling about 140,000 units of headlight sealant citing risk of poisoning due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirements, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The recall involves heavy duty headlight sealant, which is included in the Meguiar's Heavy Duty Headlight Restoration Kit, product number G2980. The headlight sealant comes in a 2.5-ounce amber glass bottle and has "Headlight Sealant" in black lettering.
The products were manufactured domestically, and sold at Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts and Walmart stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from January through August 2022 for about $30.
The recalled headlight sealant contains low-viscosity hydrocarbons that must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act or PPPA. Meanwhile, the packaging for the recalled products does not meet federal child resistant packaging requirements, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries rlated to the recalled product to date.
Consumers are asked to store it in a safe location out of sight and reach of children, and contact Meguiar's for a free replacement.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AutoZone Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AutoZone Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|132,00
|-0,75%
|AutoZone Inc.
|2 126,00
|-1,57%
|Walmart
|128,64
|-0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.