Meijer and Huggies® Partner to Donate Up to 400,000 Diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network

NEENAH, Wis., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One in three American families experience diaper need1, which is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to help keep a baby or toddler clean, dry, and healthy. Diaper need is a public health issue that can result from poverty, unexpected life hardships, natural disasters, and so much more.

Now through March 26, 2022, Meijer has teamed up with the Huggies brand to help make a difference for families experiencing diaper need. Throughout the month, when customers purchase a pack of Huggies® diapers at their local Meijer store, or online, one day's worth of diapers will be donated by the Huggies brand to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), up to 400,000 diapers2 in total. NDBN is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing basic necessities required to build the strong foundations all children, families, and individuals need to thrive and reach their full potential.

"At Huggies, we believe we play an important role in helping parents navigate the uncertainty and unknowns of parenthood, which includes raising awareness to address critical issues in America such as diaper need," said Robert Raines, Vice President of Huggies North America. "That's why we have been a long-time partner of the National Diaper Bank Network, and now with the support of Meijer, we are able to help even more of families across America and more babies thrive."

Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, which has 225+ member diaper banks across the country. Since 2011, Huggies has donated more than 300 million diapers and wipes to the National Diaper Bank Network to help families across the country in need.

To learn more about Meijer, please visit Meijer.com. To learn more about Huggies®, follow us @Huggies on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about the National Diaper Bank Network, follow @DiaperNetwork on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Huggies® Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to their babies. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to develop a special diapers and wipes line for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America since 2011. Huggies is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.com .

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network leads (NDBN) a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 225 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

[KMB-B]

1 Diaper Need and Its Impact on U.S. Families; 36% of respondents selected at least one of the following three statements: 1. I currently do not have enough diapers to keep the child(ren) in my household clean, dry, and healthy 2. I find it difficult to afford buying diapers for the child(ren) in my household 3. I frequently find myself running out of diapers for the child(ren) in my household.

2 Up to 400,000 diapers. Based on Huggies®March 2022 sales at Meijer. Ends March 26, 2022.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943752/Huggies_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-and-huggies-partner-to-donate-up-to-400-000-diapers-to-the-national-diaper-bank-network-301492339.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation