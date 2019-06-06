Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Announces its Strongest Final Field to Date

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The final field for the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents the tournament's strongest field to date, consisting of nine of the Top 10 golfers on the 2019 Rolex World Rankings.

The final field for the sixth annual tournament held June 11-16 at Blythefield Country Club was announced today.

"Each year, the West Michigan community comes out in a big way to support these talented golfers, which is the main reason they want to return to compete in our tournament," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We're so grateful to see these familiar faces year after year."

The 2019 field will feature eight of the Top 10 players on the 2019 LPGA Official Money List, as well as many noteworthy LPGA Tour players, including In Gee Chun, Paula Creamer, Laura Davies, Sandra Gal, Moriya Jutanugam, Lydia Ko, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Pernilla Lindberg, Jeongeun Lee6, Gerina Piller, Lizette Salas, Nasa Hataoka and Shanshan Feng.

The full field can be found at: http://meijerlpgaclassic.com/2019-meijer-lpga-classic-final-field/.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2018 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the five tournaments have generated more than $4.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

The spring Simply Give campaign is underway and runs through the end of the tournament on June 16. Individuals may purchase a $10Simply Give donation card at any Meijer store during that timeframe to support the store's local food pantry partner.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #OutDriveHunger, #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer or purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a highlight video featuring the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/VWVpmCAe5LQ.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meijer-lpga-classic-for-simply-give-announces-its-strongest-final-field-to-date-300863493.html

SOURCE Meijer