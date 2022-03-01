MEIOMI® LAUNCHES FIRST EVER RED BLEND

SONOMA, Calif. , March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Meiomi Wines announces the release of the Red Blend, adding another flavor forward offering to its award-winning portfolio. Sourced from Meiomi's signature California regions, the Red Blend pulls out the best of California for a taste like no other, creating a richly layered wine of bold character and exceptional balance.

Meiomi's Red Blend offers a well-balanced, richly flavored, deliciously complex taste. A deep ruby color, the wine opens to reveal lifted aromas of dark, jammy fruit and sweet vanilla with expressive dark roast mocha and juicy blackberry flavors. A soft, velvety mouthfeel highlights the full flavor, leading to a smooth finish. The wines are carefully crafted so that these characteristics continue to enhance and build on each other for an evocative and memorable Red Blend.

After introducing the Cabernet Sauvignon to the portfolio in 2020, the Red Blend is the newest release under the direction of Jason Becker, Director of Winemaking for Meiomi. "We pride ourselves on creating flavor forward and unrivaled wines here at Meiomi." Becker says. "We know what the Meiomi drinker likes and we are excited to create something new that that will give them the same premium taste they expect but with new, bold flavors and more options. The Red Blend is carefully crafted, using grapes specially chosen from California's best vineyards to achieve balance, complexity, and richness of flavor."

As with all Meiomi winemaking, grapes are picked at the optimum ripeness levels to ensure deep, intense flavors and soft, rounded tannins. During fermentation, wines are pumped over to gently extract flavor, aromatics, structure, and color. The Red Blend is aged primarily in French oak, whose flavors and textures complement the fruit and structure of the wine. The end result is an intensely flavored wine that is well-balanced and complex.

The initial release is made up primarily of Syrah, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon & Merlot, while the exact blend and varietals may vary with each vintage to showcase the best of these regions year after year. The Red Blend bottle will include signature Meiomi packaging including the iconic bottle shape, beveled die-cut label and screwcap closure.

For more information about Meiomi and availability of the Red Blend, please visit Meiomi.com and follow @MeiomiWines on social.

About Meiomi Wines:

Meiomi (pronounced may-OH-mee) wines truly symbolize the character of the sought-after California vineyards, which lend their fruit to Meiomi's distinctive wines. Using some of the best grapes from the cool-climate vineyards of California, the winemaking team blends the best expression of each region into a harmoniously balanced and rich style across Meiomi's Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rosé and Chardonnay wines. Meiomi wines are always rich and ripe, yet elegantly expressive, with depth and complexity.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meiomi-launches-first-ever-red-blend-301491349.html

SOURCE Meiomi Wines