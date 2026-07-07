MeiraGTx Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGHF / ISIN: KYG596651029
|
07.07.2026 13:51:53
MeiraGTx Enters $400 Mln Investment Deal With Oberland Capital
(RTTNews) - MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, on Tuesday entered into an agreement with Oberland Capital Management for an investment of up to $400 million.
The transaction includes up to $375 million in non-dilutive royalty financing and up to $25 million in equity investment.
The company mentioned that the initial funding includes $135 million, consisting of $125 million in royalty financing and a $10 million equity investment.
The company said that the additional funding of up to $265 million will be available based on clinical data, regulatory approvals and future business development opportunities.
The deal is aimed at supporting the development and commercialization of its gene therapy programs.
Oberland will receive capped low single-digit royalties on sales of MeiraGTx's therapies, including AAV2-hAQP1, botaretigene sparoparvovec (bota-vec) and AAV-AIPL1, following regulatory approvals.
In the pre-market trading, MeiraGTx Holdings is 0.07% higher at $13.90 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MeiraGTx Holdings plc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu MeiraGTx Holdings plc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MeiraGTx Holdings plc Registered Shs
|11,50
|-5,74%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Rot -- DAX tiefer -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterscheidlicher Tendenz. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Dienstag abwärts.