Mel Stride ‘glorifying gig economy’ by pushing delivery jobs for over-50s, says TUC

Work and pensions secretary said working for Deliveroo could be good option for older people, despite low pay and job insecurityThe TUC has accused the work and pensions secretary, Mel Stride , of “glorifying the gig economy” instead of tackling the real challenges facing older workers, after he suggested unemployed over-50s consider becoming delivery riders.On a visit to the London headquarters of food delivery firm Deliveroo, Stride said it was “good for people to consider options they might not have otherwise thought of”, including those traditionally seen as being for younger workers. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel