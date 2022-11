Melanie Dannheimer appointed as new member of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Eurex Deutschland Management Boards

The Exchange Councils of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) and Eurex Deutschland appointed Melanie Dannheimer as a further member of the Management Boards of FWB and Eurex Deutschland, effective 10 November 2022. Melanie Dannheimer heads the newly created Trade Venue Regulation section since 1 November 2022, which implements and monitors compliance and reporting-related topics for both exchanges and is responsible for dealing with the supervisory authorities.Melanie Dannheimer, who has been with Deutsche Börse Group since 2008, has extensive experience in implementing regulatory requirements in the exchange environment. She has held various management positions, most recently in Onboarding & Business Excellence.