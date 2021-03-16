Melbourne's New Way to Stay Launched by Scape Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scape Australia, the largest owner-operator of student accommodation nationally with almost 25,000 student rooms in operation and under development worth over $5bn, has taken the insights and learnings from student accommodation and applied its global experience to launch a new way to live, work and stay with 'Scape Living' at Aurora in Melbourne's CBD.

Scape has reimagined CBD living with new spaces and service offerings. As a global leader in pioneering accommodation solutions, Scape has developed another unique product for the Australian market. Already delivering innovative accommodation experiences for students and the academic community to engage and thrive, Scape Living at Aurora is further extending this design excellence and unique collider-space proposition to a wider urban demographic.

The Scape Living concept is the first in a pipeline of developments that will reach the young professional market, the entrepreneur's, the creators, makers and game changers. Those who want city access and amenity, at an affordable price and the flexibility to stay a week, a month or a year. Gone is the bond and so too the obligation to sign up for a predefined term of 12 months or longer.

"Scape are responding to a significant market need. How people live, work and holiday has changed. We're seeing a lot of focus on 'build to rent' (BTR) and a real shift in city living demands. Scape Living at Aurora delivers an accommodation solution without the commitment demanded by the rental market or the price tag of the hotel market. We live in an economy where people can access pretty much anything at the click of a button. That's why we have created a 'life, a la-carte' for our guests (short & long term) to build their own experience. They should be able to live the way they want with flexibility at the core." Scape CEO, Anouk Darling.

Scape Living at Aurora is in the heart of Melbourne's CBD situated in the most connected residential and mixed-use tower in the City with a fit-out and design ethos representing Scape's commitment to the Australian creative class and it's up and coming designers. There are many local collaborations with aligned sustainably conscious companies including furniture by eco-friendly, Jardan, to the beautiful bed linen by InBed Store. The soft furnishing accessories are designed by Pony Rider and Melbourne based Ink&Water have supplied the bathroom amenity, completely vegan and paraben free.

The welcoming team at Scape Living are 'Lifestyle Jugglers,' adept at pre-empting and responding to any guests needs 24/7. There are check-in options from 'stock my pantry' to 'laundry day' and guests have access to the pool terrace, gym, library and private cinema room, perfect for a girl's night in, a Netflix binge fest with friends or the footy finals with mates. Scape have considered every aspect of living required in the studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments that are available. Even the check-in and out can happen at any hour and depart at any time of day, changing the way we engage with accommodation in our cities. Guests are welcome for short, mid and long stays. In a time when lifestyles are shifting at a moment's notice, Scape have quickly responded to the demands of the market with the ultimate flexibility in lifestyle.

Scape Living at Aurora is a 'Live All In' concept that is new to our market, where design-style, meets life-style.

