Melco announces HK$20 million donation to support and accelerate measures to contain the spread of the new strain of coronavirus

MACAU, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the serious public health concerns associated with the new strain of coronavirus outbreak, Melco announced today it is working with the Government to donate HK$20 million to support initiatives for Melco. The donation will be used to purchase medical supplies including face masks and hand sanitizers, as well as to support the local community as needed.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco, said, "Our thoughts are with the people of Wuhan and Hubei, and all those who are impacted by the new strain of the coronavirus. We hope this donation helps accelerate the preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus. Melco fully supports the Government's initiatives to contribute to the health and wellbeing of those affected in the community."

The health and safety of guests and colleagues are Melco's utmost priority. The Company has stringent operational protocols in place to safeguard the wellbeing of all visitors and colleagues across its properties. In response to the serious public health concerns associated with the coronavirus infection in Macau and around the world, Melco is deferring all non-essential business travel until further notice and will postpone a number of events until it is clear that public health concerns are restored to normal. Melco has been in close contact with the local authorities and is following government guidelines on specific preventive measures to be adopted. Melco has taken immediate measures including heightened monitoring and frequent disinfection within its properties to prevent the spreading of the virus.

