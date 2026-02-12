Melco Crown Entertainment Aktie

Melco Crown Entertainment

WKN DE: A0LF1J / ISIN: US5854641009

12.02.2026 11:30:12

Melco attains world’s most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards in 2026 for any integrated resort operator


EQS Newswire / 12/02/2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment proudly announces it has achieved historic leadership position in the newly published 2026 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) by garnering 19 Five-Star Awards, topping the competition as the world's integrated resort operator with the most FTG Five-Star Awards and reinforcing its position as the region's premier luxury hospitality provider. The achievement is anchored by the attainment of 107 FTG Stars across the Company's Hotel, Restaurant and Spa categories for properties including City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau, and City of Dreams Manila.

732866-City-of-Dreams-jpg-550x.jpeg
Melco attains world's most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards in 2026 for any integrated resort operator

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO, Melco, said, "We are deeply honored to have Melco recognized as the world's leading integrated resort company by Forbes Travel Guide in 2026. Attaining the most Five-Star awards globally among integrated resort operators is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence. We are thankful to our Colleagues as such achievements would not be possible without their incredible efforts. These results highlight our dedication to operating world-class integrated resorts that offer superlative design and guest experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests to our properties and further strengthening our portfolio of luxury hospitality and entertainment offerings."

The 19 Five-Star awards presented to Melco properties and facilities in 2026 FTG are listed below:

Hotels
Restaurants
Spas
Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau
Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau
Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau
Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau
Star Tower, Studio City
Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau
The Spa at Epic Tower, Studio City
Epic Tower, Studio City
Pearl Dragon, Studio City
Zensa Spa, Studio City
Altira Macau
Aurora, Altira Macau
Altira Spa, Altira Macau
Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila
Tenmasa, Altira Macau
Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila

Ying, Altira Macau



Hashtag: #melco #forbes #forbestravelguide #cityofdreamsmacau #studiocity #altiramacau #cityofdreamsmanila

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). In South Asia, the Company manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visitwww.melco-resorts.com.

Melco is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

225647
News Source: Melco Group

12/02/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

