Melco Crown Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0LF1J / ISIN: US5854641009
|
23.03.2026 12:30:12
Melco garners six diamonds in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide
|
MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has garnered six diamonds in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, further reaffirming the Company's status as a global leader in fine dining and underlining its commitment to culinary excellence.
City of Dreams' signature Cantonese fine dining restaurant Jade Dragon secured the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide's coveted Three Diamonds accolade for the seventh consecutive year, upholding its status as Macau's one and only three diamond Chinese restaurant, and was honored the special "Annual Dish Award" for its signature "Steamed Garoupa Fillet on Egg White Custard with Aged Chinese Hua Diao Wine Sauce" course. Innovative Chinese restaurant Yí at City of Dreams received One Diamond, marking its seventh year of such achievement. Revering the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus maintains its One Diamond status for the third consecutive year, whilst City of Dreams' tranquil Japanese restaurant Sushi Kinetsu upholds its One Diamond honor in the esteemed guide for the third consecutive year.
Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said, "It is a profound honor for Melco to be recognized once again by the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide in 2026. In addition to the recent achievements in the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2026, these prestigious accolades are a testament to our unwavering dedication to culinary innovation and our commitment to strengthening Macau's position as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy.
"This achievement would not be possible without the incredible passion and hard work of our Colleagues. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our world-class culinary and front-of-house teams; it is their relentless pursuit of service excellence that allows us to consistently deliver the most memorable and exquisite dining experiences to our guests from around the globe. We remain steadfast in our mission to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality and contribute to the vibrant diversification of Macau's tourism landscape."
At the award ceremony which took place today in Singapore, Melco properties' restaurants received the following honors:
JADE DRAGON – Three Diamonds and Annual Dish Award for "Steamed Garoupa Fillet on Egg White Custard withAged Chinese Hua Diao Wine Sauce"
Being the only Cantonese restaurant in Greater China awarded with both Three Black Pearl Diamonds and Three MICHELIN Stars, Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau with its spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service. Recent honors and awards include:
One-diamond award winner Yí, located on the 21st floor Sky Bridge of Morpheus, offers the very heights of innovative fine dining and Chinese cuisine served in a modern seasonal tasting menu format. Its degustation menu is inspired by the 24 Solar Terms of the Traditional Chinese Calendar (Jie Qi), changes 12 times a year and highlights many of the restaurant's signature dishes. Recent honors and awards include:
Awarded One Diamond, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines legendary French classics with a contemporary vision and sentimental approach to cooking. The restaurant located at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Recent honors and awards include:
Bestowed One Diamond, Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams offers authentic Edomae sushi across a beautiful, centuries old Hinoki wood sushi bar. The tranquil restaurant serves seasonal delicacies using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Japanese master chefs. Recent honors and awards include:
Hashtag: #melco #blackpearl #cityofdreamsmacau #jadedragon #alainducasseatmorpheus #sushikinetsu #yi
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
he Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visitwww.melco-resorts.com.
News Source: Melco Group
23/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|
23.03.26
|Melco garners six diamonds in the 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide (EQS Group)
|
19.03.26
|Melco achieves top result in MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau 2026 (EQS Group)
|
12.02.26
|Melco attains world’s most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards in 2026 for any integrated resort operator (EQS Group)
|
11.02.26
|Ausblick: Melco Crown Entertainment legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.26
|Melco’s 'House of Dancing Water' team is honored with Medal of Merit - Tourism by Macao Government for tourism contributions (EQS Group)
|
15.01.26
|Melco chef selected for global Young Chefs Programme (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|House of Dancing Water Premiere granted top honors at the 2025 TITAN Brand Awards (EQS Group)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Melco Crown Entertainment zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|4,58
|-2,14%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrump setzt Angriffswelle aus: ATX & DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Wall Street schließlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich klar nach
Die heimische sowie die deutsche Börse konnten zum Wochenstart von der Verlustzone ins Plus drehen. An der Wall Street ging es weit nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Montag im Minus.