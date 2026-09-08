Melco Crown Entertainment Aktie
WKN DE: A0LF1J / ISIN: US5854641009
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08.09.2026 15:15:11
Melco wins five accolades at the 10th Anniversary Trip.Gourmet Restaurant Rankings and Fine Dining Awards
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MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment has achieved notable success at the tenth anniversary edition of the prestigious Trip.Gourmet Restaurant Rankings and Fine Dining Awards. Presented with a total of five accolades, the achievement reinforces Melco's position as a premier global leader in hospitality and commitment to Macau's ongoing development as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.
The honors were presented at the award ceremony celebrations in Singapore on September 8, 2026. The five award-winning restaurants at Melco representing the pinnacle of fine dining excellence include:
Hashtag: #Melco #TripGourmet #JadeDragon #AlainDucasseAtMorpheus #Yi #PearlDragon #SushiKinetsu #CityOfDreamsMacau #StudioCityMacau
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment LimitedThe Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visitwww.melco-resorts.com.
The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
News Source: Melco Group
08/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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