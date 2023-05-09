Melio Launches Mobile App For B2B Payments

The App Will Offer Small Businesses Increased Flexibility, Enabling On-The-Go Payments And Tracking

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melio, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to streamline the payment experience. The mobile app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and will be launching on the Google Play Store in the coming months.

With small businesses forced to navigate time-consuming, costly, and restrictive payment methods, Melio's payments technology offers a one-stop solution for quickly and seamlessly transferring and receiving payments. This new app, which complements web access to Melio's platform, will improve the customer experience, making it easier than ever for businesses to improve their cash flow, eliminate late payment costs, and save valuable time.

"The launch of Melio's mobile app is another milestone in our efforts to deliver innovative products and the highest level of service to small business owners across the country," said Matan Bar, Melio's CEO and co-founder. "Our mobile app will make it easier for small businesses to make and track payments wherever they are, providing them with greater control and flexibility."

Melio's mobile app will not only enable small business owners to pay their suppliers and contractors but will also allow them to scan bills and invoices, easily add vendors, and approve and track payments – all while using their preferred payment method. The app provides Melio customers with the status of every payment and even provides reminders for unpaid bills on their home screen.

The launch of Melio's mobile app is a further extension of the company's mission to keep small business in business through innovative product offerings and strategic partnerships. In April, Melio announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with leading global commerce company Shopify.

Melio is a leading B2B payments technology company that enables small and medium-sized businesses to quickly and seamlessly transfer and receive payments, helping them improve cash flow and workflow. As one of the fastest-growing B2B payment solutions in the United States, Melio is transforming how money is moved between businesses. It serves financial institutions and software companies that want to provide Accounts Payable and Receivable products for their small business customers. Melio was founded in 2018, with headquarters in New York, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, and western U.S. headquarters in Colorado. For more information, visit meliopayments.com .

