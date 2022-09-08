Melissa Birdsall Joins ExchangeRight's Broker-Dealer and RIA Relations Team

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, announced that Melissa Birdsall has joined the firm as senior vice president of the North Eastern region for its broker-dealer and RIA relations team. She will serve advisors, representatives, and investors in New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and the District of Columbia.

Melissa Birdsall will serve advisors, representatives, and investors in the North Eastern region for ExchangeRight.

"It isn't often when you can add a team member who has the record of success and the industry insights that Melissa brings, and we are ecstatic to have her join our organization," said Warren Thomas, one of the managing partners of ExchangeRight. "We are proud of our exceptional team, and adding Melissa to it will further solidify our place as industry leaders in alternative real estate investments."

Birdsall has spent 18 years in the financial industry, primarily focusing on REITs, DSTs, and other tax-advantaged real estate programs in the alternative investment space. In her new position, she will focus on developing product sales and strengthening the company's broker-dealer and RIA relations team, with a specialization in ExchangeRight's REIT and 1031 DST portfolios.

Birdsall is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. She holds Series 7 and 66 licenses with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

"ExchangeRight has one of the best reputations in the industry, and I am delighted to represent the organization," Birdsall said. "I'm excited to be working with my internal partners David Flamm and Scott Peterman, and I look forward to educating advisors and representatives about our offerings and strategies."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

Media Contact

Lindsey Thompson

Senior Media Relations Officer

lthompson@exchangeright.com

(626) 773-3448

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melissa-birdsall-joins-exchangerights-broker-dealer-and-ria-relations-team-301619802.html

SOURCE ExchangeRight