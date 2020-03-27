Melissa Katherine Linton is recognized by Continental Who's Who

JONESTOWN, Texas, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa Katherine Linton is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Real Estate as a Realtor at Ireaf, LLC.

As one of the best realtors in the Austin and Marble Falls areas, for 10 years Ms. Linton has ensured she goes above and beyond each client's expectations while buying or selling residential and commercial real estate, waterfront properties, hill country views, new homes, new construction, and builder homes. She is highly adept at marketing and waterfront properties, as well as the aforementioned houses and buildings. She has served at Ireaf for ten years.



Devoted to offering a range of services, Ms. Linton earned certifications as a Negotiation Expert (CNE) and Texas Affordable Home Specialist (TAHS).



Remaining at the forefront of real estate, Ms. Linton is a member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Texas Association of Realtors (TXRealtors), and the local Texas Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Linton has numerous certifications under her belt. She is a Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE) and Texas Affordable Home Specialist (TAHS), a Rescue Diver Reef Fish Identification, in addition to being CPR and First Aid certified, Deep Diver, Nitrox. Outside of the housing market, Ms. Linton is also a licensed senior laser hair and tattoo removal technician, surgical technologist, and a registered nurse.



By 2020, Ms. Linton will have a broker's license. She looks forward to rendering more options for her clients.



In her free time, Ms. Linton enjoys spending time with her husband and 2 sons. She also loves scuba, music, and skiing.

Her favorite place to travel is the Caribbean Islands.



