Melissa LuVisi of tab32 Recognized by Crunchbase as Influential Woman in Sales

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa LuVisi, Chief Strategy Officer of tab32 , the #1 all-in-one cloud technology dental platform, has been included in Crunchbase's 2023 List of Influential Women in Sales . The 2023 Crunchbase Influential Women in Sales List evaluated nominees based on innovation, influence, business impact, social impact, diversity, potential, and company growth. The list highlights women of diverse backgrounds and varying positions within sales who use their influence to strengthen their organizations, bring forward new ideas, and uplift and empower others.

"During my time as Chief Strategy Officer at tab32, sales have been an integral part of my contribution to the organization," said Melissa LuVisi, CSO at tab32. "I'm happy to be honored next to other strong and successful women in sales, especially since it's such a male-dominated field!"

As Chief Strategy Officer for tab32, LuVisi works closely with the CEO, board of advisors, and senior leadership team to drive corporate strategy. Since joining tab32 in 2017 and serving as VP of marketing/sales and head of business development, LuVisi has played a pivotal role in bringing tab32's innovative solution to the dental community. She secured $1M+ in annual sales in her first year with the company and has brokered and strengthened relationships with some of the industry's largest and fastest-growing DSOs. Her innovative marketing strategies included the receipt of the Inc. 5000 2022 award, the Sacramento Business Journal's runner-up award in MedTech Innovation, a 5-fold increase in revenues, and pioneering the YouTube campaign which highlights innovators in the dental industry. Personally, she has also received the 2022 Sacramento Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business award and secured a spot in Newsweek's Expert Forum.

"The Crunchbase Influential Women in Sales List spotlights sales leaders who embody what it means to be an innovator and changemaker. The Crunchbase team selected the women on this list for their strong business impact, leadership in the sales space, innovative spirit and commitment to uplifting their communities," said Crunchbase.

About tab32

tab32, an Inc. 5000 company, is the industry's #1 all-in-one cloud technology platform with three major products, Open Data Warehousing™ (BI and analytics tool), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and their stand-alone Image Cloud for radiology. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, the leadership team is made up of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers coming out of the University of California system. Providers use tab32 to track 17.2M appointments, 13M patients, and over 100M radiology xrays, with over 1.8M monthly patient text messages (not including email engagements) and $1.8B annual revenues flowing through the platform. tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as Open Data Warehousing™, integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental. The multi-tenant platform uses Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and is built for scale and stability. tab32 has been recognized for its growth and leadership by making the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list in 2022, coming in at #1314. Learn more at tab32.com

