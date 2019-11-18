Mellow Improves Smart Sous-Vide Machine with Built-in Refrigeration to Cook Multiple Dishes Simultaneously

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The startup that revolutionized sous-vide cooking for the home chef has done it again with the introduction of Mellow Duo, the first dual-vat smart sous-vide machine. Using its improved patented refrigeration system, Mellow Duo not only cooks your food to perfection but keeps it safely chilled until it's time to cook.

Sous-vide cooking requires precision temperature control to achieve an unparalleled taste and texture common in high-end restaurants and luxury kitchens. Food is juicier, tender and retains its nutrients when cooked via sous-vide.

"In a society that's more time-constrained than ever, it can be hard to cook healthy, high-quality meals at home," said Zalmi Duchman, CEO of Mellow Inc. "Mellow Duo improves upon its older sibling by affording home chefs the opportunity to cook for larger groups, or to cook complete meals with sides in the same machine."

The Mellow team takes food safety seriously and has worked to ensure Mellow Duo's sensors actively monitor water temperatures to ensure it's cool enough to keep food chilled at food-safe temperatures. If the water isn't cold enough, Mellow Duo will prompt a series of actions to quickly cool the water so it's ready to go. A pre-cooling option also chills water overnight so next-day setup is a breeze.

A large dual-vat system sets Mellow Duo apart from the rest. The double wall construction of the sous-vide vat ensures energy efficiency. It's also removable for easy cleaning. With Mellow Duo, cooking for a large group is easier than ever. Make surf and turf, or an entree and sides while using two side-by-side vats, or cook a larger portion of one dish in the large single vat that holds up to 14 portions.

There's no need to buy fancy vacuum sealers or special bags to cook with Mellow Duo. Any food-safe, zip seal bag will work. Its intuitive process turns any home-cook into a master chef. To use Mellow Duo, simply season and bag food, place the bag into the water bath and select the cooking settings. Once cooked, remove the food from the bag and serve, or sear in a pan for a crispy texture.

An AI-enabled app makes creating high-quality meals easier than ever with helpful tips for cooking sous-vide and suggestions based on user ratings of each dish cooked. Mellow's app learns each cook's preferences ensuring each meal is better than the last. Built-in Wi-Fi also gives complete control of Mellow Duo in real-time from anywhere.

Mellow Duo is available to pre-order starting at $149 by visiting pr.go2.fund/mellowsousvide.

About Mellow Inc.

A start-up on a mission to bring healthy and convenient eating options to the home, Mellow Inc. is the creator of Mellow, a next generation smart kitchen appliance. The world's first smart sous vide machine with built-in refrigeration system for "Home Cooking, When You're Not Home Cooking." For more information, visit http://www.cookmellow.com.

SOURCE Mellow