Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size Worth $2.8 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global melt-blown polypropylene filters market size is expected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for nonwoven filter media in water purification, in developing countries, such as China and India, is expected to be the major factor driving the global market. Both the countries are expected to increase their desalination capacity by about 10 million liter per day in the coming decade.

Key suggestions from the report:

Liquid media segment accounted for revenue share of 79.1% in 2017 owing to increased water consumption for industrial purposes

Air media segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0%, increasing awareness about clean air is expected to benefit the overall market growth

Water and wastewater application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increased desalination projects in emerging countries, such as China , India , Kenya , Morocco , Egypt , and Saudi Arabia

M&A, product differentiation, and partnerships with raw material suppliers are the key strategies adopted by major companies to strengthen their market position

For example, in 2017, Suez completed the acquisition of GE Water & Process Technologies and became one of the major companies in industrial water service sector

Read 74 page research report with TOC on "Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Media (Air, Liquid), By Application (Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, F&B), By Region (APAC, MEA, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/melt-blown-polypropylene-filters-market

Rising concerns about health risks associated with drinking contaminated water are projected to benefit the global market. Increasing scarcity of water is driving the demand for water desalination projects. As per a report published in 2016 by the International Desalination Association, there were about 17,000 desalination plants located across 150 countries, which provide safe drinking water to over 300 million people worldwide. In food & beverages segment, melt-blown polypropylene filters are used for the processing of fruit juices and soft drinks to ensure the purity of the product.

Rising awareness about high-efficiency filtration procedures among F&B manufacturers is projected to propel market growth over the next few years. The 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pall Corp., Eaton Corp. plc, Lenntech B.V., and Suez SA are some of the leading melt-blown polypropylene filter manufacturing companies. American Melt Blown & Filtration, Shanghai Melko Filtration Co., Ltd., and Delta Pure Filtration are some of the key product distributors.

Grand View Research has segmented the global melt-blown polypropylene filters market on the basis of media, application, and region:

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Media Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Liquid



Air

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Food & Beverages



Water & Wastewater



Chemical



Pharmaceuticals



Oil & Gas



Others

Melt-Blown Polypropylene Filters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

