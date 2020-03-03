|
Melt Organic Unveils Delicious Plant-Based Cheese
ANAHEIM, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Products Expo West -- Melt Organic debuts two delicious plant-based cheese spreads at Natural Products Expo West (Booth #5574). Made from Chickpeas, the cheese spreads are delightfully cheesy and flavorful and available in Mozzarella Garlic Herb and Jalapeno Queso flavors. They will be available in retail, commercial and foodservice formats in summer 2020.
- Made with Chickpeas, a complete protein.
- Non-Dairy
- Non-GMO
- Organic
- Delicious cheesy taste
New Products available in Summer 2020
- Jalapeno Queso Dip – Available for the refrigerated retail deli case
- Mozzarella Garlic Herb – Available for the refrigerated retail deli case
Melt will nearly triple total the number of products sold from three to eight by summer 2020 and plan to launch Cheddar and Mozzarella hard cheese and spreads later this year.
In 2019, Melt Organic increased revenue by 52%. The fourth quarter showed strong momentum with an increase of 77% year-over-year. Gross margin in Q4 was 48%. Same store sales were up an average of 72.3%.
2020 is already off to a robust start with the announcement that Melt Organic butter products are now being sold through The Chefs Warehouse.
About Melt Organic
Melt Organic, a registered B Corp is based in Boise, Idaho and manufactures its products in the USA. The company distributes its wholly organic, vegan products to more than 10,000 grocery points of distribution across North America and parts of South America and Australia, and supplies major foodservice and commercial accounts. It is a wholly owned brand of Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc. For more information go to http://meltorganic.com/
