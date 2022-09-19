Melting Pot® Celebrates Oktoberfest with New Oktober FondueFest Limited-Time Menu

Restaurant Brings German-Inspired Dipping Experience to Guests through October 26th

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drink your beer and eat it too! Melting Pot, the premier fondue restaurant, is introducing its first annual Oktober FondueFest limited-time menu featuring Samuel Adams® Octoberfest beer in both its Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue made tableside, and new Oktoberfest cooking style.

Every Monday through Wednesday, from September 19 through October 26, the Oktober FondueFest dining experience, starting at $39, features a three-course menu with Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue and premium Bavarian dippers, choice of salad, and Black Forest Chocolate Fondue with decadent treats perfect for dipping. Guests have the option to add the Oktober FondueFest Entrée with the new Oktoberfest Cooking Style to make it a four-course meal.

"Melting Pot is known for celebrations around the fondue pot, and Oktoberfest is the perfect fall occasion to have fun in a new way. The Oktober FondueFest limited-time menu features Sam Adams Octoberfest beer from our partner, The Boston Beer Company®, as an exclusive and timely ingredient," said Ana Malmqvist, Chief Marketing Officer for Melting Pot. "Together, with Sam Adams, we are sharing the fondue experience with new and current guests and bringing people together for special celebrations like Oktoberfest. Now guests can celebrate the Bavarian culture at Melting Pot with a truly, unique German-inspired dipping experience with bratwurst, braised short rib, potatoes, and pretzel bread."

Discover a whole new way to dip

Dip into Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue and grill the best "wurst." Made tableside with Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, the Bavarian Beer Cheese Fondue features Kindred Creamery Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Parmesan, Housemade Bavarian Mustard, Garlic, and Spices. Enjoy with Bavarian-style dippers grilled right at the table including hot-off-the grill Bratwurst, Braised Short Rib, Roasted Garlic Dijon Potatoes, Steamed Carrots and Cornichons accompanied by Pretzel Bread, Sauerkraut and Bavarian Mustard.

New cooking style enhances four-course experience

Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles, Melting Pot is introducing a new Oktoberfest Cooking Style to enjoy with an entrée as part of a four-course meal. Made tableside, the Oktoberfest Cooking Style features Sam Adams Octoberfest beer, Onion, Garlic, Bavarian Mustard, Carraway, and Bay Leaf to give entrée selections an authentic, German-inspired flavor.

German inspired dessert for a perfect ending

The Oktober FondueFest menu brings a traditional, German-inspired dessert to the fondue pot. The Black Forest Chocolate Fondue features the rich flavor of dark chocolate with black cherry compote and kirschwasser cherry brandy. Served with decadent treats including Black Forest Brownies, Sweet-Spiced Apples, Strawberries, Pearl Sugar Waffles, Bananas, and Cream Puffs.

And what's Oktoberfest without beer? Guests can also enjoy beverages featuring Oktoberfest-inspired beer including Sam Adams Octoberfest Beer, Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin which has a slight hint of jalapeño and brings a unique twist to this fall flavor inspired beer. Also featured is a sweet German Riesling; Schmitt Söhne Spätlese Piesporter Michelsberg.

For more information, visit https://www.meltingpot.com/oktober-fonduefest.aspx.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 40 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has more than 90 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, and chocolate fondue desserts. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

