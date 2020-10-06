Members of the Power Workers' Union ratify two renewal collective agreements with Hydro One

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Hydro One Inc. is pleased to announce that the Power Workers' Union ("PWU") members voted in favour of two renewal collective agreements: the main collective agreement, which includes front-line staff, and the Customer Service Operations collective agreement, which includes staff in customer facing roles.

"These agreements between Hydro One and the Power Workers' Union reflect our shared commitment to work together on behalf of our customers and communities, to be their voice and to take action to meet their needs," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. "We look forward to a continued positive working relationship with the leadership of the PWU, which represents our frontline workers who deliver safe, reliable and affordable electricity to communities across Ontario."

The collective agreements between Hydro One Inc. and the PWU cover approximately 3,800 regular employees and approximately 1,500 contingent employees in critical front line roles across the company's operations in Ontario.

