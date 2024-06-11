11.06.2024 16:15:00

Members of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aspo

Representatives of the four largest shareholders registered in Aspo’s shareholder register as of May 31, 2024, are elected to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board. The four largest shareholders of Aspo Plc have nominated the following members to Aspo's Shareholders' Nomination Board: 

  • Roberto Lencioni, Vehmas family including AEV Capital Holding Oy 
  • Gustav Nyberg, Nyberg family including Oy Havsudden Ab 
  • Pekka Pajamo, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 
  • Karoliina Lindroos, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 

The Nomination Board elected Roberto Lencioni as the Chairman in its organizing meeting. In addition, Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, acts as an expert member of the Nomination Board. 
The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Aspo is an organ established by the Annual Shareholders Meeting consisting of shareholders or representatives of shareholders to prepare and present proposals to Annual Shareholders Meeting concerning the number and members of the Board of Directors and the remuneration of the Board of Directors and its committees. 
 
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 16 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.? 

