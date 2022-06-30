Membership Collective Group Expands The Ned to North America

Today, Membership Collective Group (NYSE: MCG) opened its doors to The Ned NoMad in New York City, its second property for The Ned members club and hotel and its first location in North America.

The Ned NoMad, the first international outpost for The Ned, the members club from the Soho House team. (Photo: Business Wire)

Five years after its successful London debut, The Ned NoMad is set to offer an elevated membership experience in the revitalized NoMad area of New York City.

"We've had such a warm response to The Ned NoMad from our existing Ned members and New Yorkers. The city has been on our wish list for some time and it's encouraging to see the demand for membership spaces where like-minded professionals feel they can flourish both socially and professionally. Following the success of The Ned in London and demand from our members, we look forward to the expansion of The Ned internationally over the coming years," said Nick Jones, CEO of Membership Collective Group.

The Ned caters to a professional demographic, leveraging MCG's 27-year success of building membership brands. Located in the Johnston Building, The Ned NoMad covers 117,000 sq ft and includes Ned’s Club; a members’ club that gives access to spaces including a rooftop terrace, as well as 167 bedrooms. It also hosts a Cecconi’s restaurant, the popular Venetian-inspired restaurant group owned by MCG. The restaurant marks Cecconi's first Manhattan location and second in New York taking the Italian restaurant group to 13 locations globally.

Expansion across Membership Collective Group continues this year with the opening of a third Ned location in Doha, Qatar, new Soho House locations including Stockholm a second property in Miami, Copenhagen, Mexico City and Bangkok, and The Line Hotel in San Francisco.

About Membership Collective Group Inc.

The Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 36 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London and New York, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio. Learn more about MCG: membershipcollectivegroup.com

