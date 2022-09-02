|
02.09.2022 17:50:00
Membership Collective Group President and CFO to Speak at Bank of America Securities 2022 Gaming and Lodging Conference
Andrew Carnie, President and Thomas Allen, Chief Financial Officer of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG), will speak at the at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference, to be held on Thursday, September 8 in New York, NY.
Mr. Carnie and Mr. Allen’s remarks will be at approximately 10:40-11:15 am, Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.
To access the webcast, please go to www.membershipcollectivegroup.com and then click on the link to the "BofA Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Upcoming Events."
Webcast replay available: within 24 hours after conclusion of live event
Webcast replay expires: December 9, 2022
ENDS
About Membership Collective Group:
The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection, as at July 3, 2022, of 36 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London and New York, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.
For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com.
Source: Membership Collective Group (MCG)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005154/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Membership Collective Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Membership Collective Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.