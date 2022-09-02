Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.09.2022 17:50:00

Membership Collective Group President and CFO to Speak at Bank of America Securities 2022 Gaming and Lodging Conference

Andrew Carnie, President and Thomas Allen, Chief Financial Officer of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG), will speak at the at the 2022 Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference, to be held on Thursday, September 8 in New York, NY.

Mr. Carnie and Mr. Allen’s remarks will be at approximately 10:40-11:15 am, Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to www.membershipcollectivegroup.com and then click on the link to the "BofA Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Upcoming Events."

Webcast replay available: within 24 hours after conclusion of live event
Webcast replay expires: December 9, 2022

ENDS

About Membership Collective Group:
The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection, as at July 3, 2022, of 36 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London and New York, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com.
Source: Membership Collective Group (MCG)

