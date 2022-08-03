|
03.08.2022 15:39:00
Membership Collective Group to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 17
Membership Collective Group Inc. ("MCG”), (NYSE: MCG) - the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Home, Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club, The Ned, The LINE and Saguaro Hotels - will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
A conference call and live webcast will be hosted to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 9:00am ET / 2:00pm BST.
A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available at MCG’s website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com.
To listen to the live conference call, please dial;
USA:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (800) 715-9871
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 307-1963
UK:
Participant UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 (0) 800 260 6466
Participant UK Toll Dial-In Number: +44 (0) 20 3481 4247
Conference ID: 7633905
A replay of the webcast will be available on the MCG website following the call for up to 90 days.
About Membership Collective Group Inc.
The Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 38 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London and New York, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.
For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com
SOURCE STRING: Membership Collective Group (MCG)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005651/en/
