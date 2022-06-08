08.06.2022 22:10:00

Membership Collective Group to Participate in 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, announced that Andrew Carnie, President of MCG, will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference 2022 on Thursday, June 9th, 2022, at 2:40-3:10 PM CT (3:40-4:10pm ET)

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed via the News and Events section of the Membership Collective Group Investor Relations website www.membershipcollectivegroup.com

The presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Membership Collective Group website.

About Membership Collective Group:

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 35 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG’s wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Membership Collective Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Membership Collective Group Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Membership Collective Group Inc Registered Shs -A- 7,80 -2,50% Membership Collective Group Inc Registered Shs -A-

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen