20.03.2022 14:08:00
Meme Stock GameStop Racks Up a Big Loss Again
GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares have crushed the market since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, as retail investors rallied behind the popular meme stock. But as with many other meme stocks, GameStop stock's surge wasn't supported by improving fundamentals. In fact, the underperforming gaming retailer's results continued to weaken in 2020 and 2021.This trend continued last quarter. On Thursday, GameStop reported very modest sales growth for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and posted a huge loss. In other words, the gaming retailer still hasn't made any tangible progress toward a turnaround.Most of the U.S. retail industry made a strong recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic during 2021. By contrast, GameStop continued to lose money throughout the year, despite getting a significant tailwind from the release of a new generation of PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles in late 2020.Continue reading
