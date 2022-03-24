Memorial Hermann Names Bryan Sisk Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive

HOUSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an extensive national search, Memorial Hermann Health System has named Bryan Sisk as its Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive.

Sisk will work collaboratively with nursing leaders, physician leaders and others to improve patient and organizational outcomes and to advance the clinical practice across Houston's largest not-for-profit health system. His role will also include developing career pathways that prepare, support and empower nurse leaders.

"Bryan brings an ideal set of skills to this role," said Dr. David L. Callender, President and CEO of Memorial Hermann. "He is a talented leader with an ability to innovate and see the big picture. At the same time, Bryan has a strong understanding of what nurses are experiencing on the frontlines, and he creates environments where nurses and healthcare teams thrive."

Sisk brings more than 20 years of experience in nursing and healthcare leadership. He is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army and has spent much of his career working to improve medical care for military service members and veterans. From 2008 to 2018, Sisk served in several leadership roles – including Chief Nurse Executive – at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple, one of the largest and fastest-growing VA health systems in the country. Most recently, he was Chief Nurse Executive at HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division network in Tennessee, a large regional health system where he oversaw operations for more than 4,000 nurses.

"I'm incredibly honored to take on the role of Memorial Hermann's Chief Nurse Executive," Sisk said. "With this role, I believe Memorial Hermann is demonstrating its commitment to nurses. I am here so we can continue the work of investing in our people, developing strong nurse leaders and creating systems that streamline care delivery. Together, we can make Memorial Hermann the best place in the country for nurses to work."

Sisk earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree at Northern Kentucky University and holds a Master of Public Health degree from Texas A&M University. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Arkansas Tech University.

Sisk is active in several nursing organizations, including the American Nursing Association and Sigma Theta Tau. He has been an advisory board member for the National Science Foundation's Center for Health Organization Transformation (CHOT) and served on a United Way Blue Ribbon Task Force.

Media Contact:

George Kovacik

(281) 841-7119

george.kovacik@memorialhermann.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorial-hermann-names-bryan-sisk-senior-vice-president-chief-nursing-executive-301510472.html

SOURCE Memorial Hermann Health System