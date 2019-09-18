MemorialCare Earns Accreditation for Research Excellence

ORANGE and LOS ANGELES Counties, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Research Program has been awarded accreditation by the Association of Human Research Protections Programs, an independent, nonprofit accrediting organization.

MemorialCare joins over 600 entities worldwide meeting rigorous standards in conducting scientifically sound research, promoting ethical and professional standards in human subjects research, reaching the highest levels of quality data, building extensive safeguards into every level of research and ensuring continuous quality improvement.

"We're honored to receive this important accreditation," says Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., CEO, MemorialCare. "This is a testament to our doctors and researchers who share MemorialCare's deep commitment to ethical, honest and forthright research, whether serving patients directly or identifying better ways to treat and prevent disease. This is a proud moment."

In earning this accreditation, MemorialCare stands alongside premier research institutions, including UCLA, Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cleveland Clinic and National Institutes of Health.

"Research is a critical part of our commitment to building healthier communities," adds Arbuckle. "It helps ensure MemorialCare remains at the forefront of discovery and helps provide patients with the latest advances in medicine and the highest quality of care."

Studies performed by physicians and other researchers at MemorialCare often open the door to improved patient care, more effective treatments, better diagnostic tools and even cures to certain diseases.

Research also enables MemorialCare to attract top physicians, remain on the forefront of medical care and sustain highly regarded academic programs for residents, fellows and teaching faculty.

MemorialCare's over 300 research projects focus on cancer, heart disease, orthopedics, infectious diseases, gynecology, obstetrics, urology, pediatrics, neonatology and other clinical and patient care areas.

MemorialCare, national leader in value-based care serving Southern California, includes 200+ care locations; one of the West's two largest hospital campuses: Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; top-ranked community hospitals Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley and Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills; centers for teaching physicians, nurses and other clinicians; highly honored MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; and the region's largest network of urgent care, imaging, surgery, dialysis and health centers. Honors include Best U.S. Health Systems, Top Workplaces, Largest U.S. Children's Hospitals, Top 50 Hospitals, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, U.S. News & World Report national and regional hospital rankings and more. Visit www.memorialcare.org and www.facebook.com/MemorialCareHealthSystem. Follow us at www.instagram.com/MemorialCare.

