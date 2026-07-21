Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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21.07.2026 18:05:32
Memory Stocks Spark a Market Rebound; Dow Jones Joins the Party
If Monday was a tale of divergence, Tuesday brought something rarer: agreement. All three major indexes climbed together, powered by a semiconductor rally that showed no signs of fading.By 11:31 a.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had jumped 1.3%, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was up 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) had gained 0.6%. The session started with a brief wobble; all three indexes opened in the green but dipped in the first 20 minutes before finding their footing. By late morning, each had hit fresh session highs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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