|
04.07.2020 00:55:00
MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Charleston, SC
CHARLESTON, S.C., July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Charleston, South Carolina. The guide identifies 5 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Charleston, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.
"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Charleston, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."
Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Charleston, South Carolina, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/charleston-sc-facilities/
2020 Best Memory Care Facilities in Charleston, South Carolina (in alphabetical order)
Ashley Gardens
Phone Number: (843) 326-4406
Address: 2290 Henry Tecklenburg Dr., Charleston, SC 29414
Website: sunshineretirementliving.com/ashley-gardens-retirement-charleston/
Ashley River Plantation
Phone Number: (843) 766-9898
Address: 2333 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29414
Website: fivestarseniorliving.com/communities/sc/charleston/ashley-river-plantation
Brookdale West Ashley
Phone Number: (843) 284-3766
Address: 2030 Charlie Hall Blvd., Charleston, SC 29414
Website: brookdale.com/en/communities/brookdale-west-ashley.html
Franke at Seaside
Phone Number: (843) 216-22 __title__ ]22
Address: 1885 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
Website: frankeatseaside.org/
Wellmore of Daniel Island
Phone Number: (843) 765-2801
Address: 580 Robert Daniel Dr., Charleston, SC 29492
Website: well-more.com/charleston/
ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.
SOURCE MemoryCare.com
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street geschlossen -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Markt wurde am Freitag ebenso wie der DAX von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet. An den US-Aktienmärkten findet feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes schlossen vor dem Wochenende mit Gewinnen.