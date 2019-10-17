MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada. The guide identifies 15 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Las Vegas, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.

"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Las Vegas, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."

Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Las Vegas, NV, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/las-vegas-nv-facilities/.

2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada (in alphabetical order)

Aegis of Las Vegas

Phone: (702) 472-8505

Address: 9100 West Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117

Web: aegisliving.com

As Time Goes By

Phone: (702) 655-5557

Address: 4240 Al Carrison St., Las Vegas, NV 89129

Web: astimegoesbyfacility.com

Bella Vita Care Home

Phone: (702) 539-6055

Address: 9924 Wonderful Day Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89148

Web: bellavitacarehome.com

Brookdale Las Vegas

Phone: (844) 715-7481

Address: 3025 E. Russell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89120

Web: brookdale.com

Coronado Heights Senior Living

Phone: (725) 200-3400

Address: 2320 Lone Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89183

Web: coronadoheights.com

Heritage Springs

Phone: (702) 357-5104

Address: 8720 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89147

Web: bpmsl.com

Legacy House of Centennial Hills

Phone: (702) 978-5000

Address: 6310 N. Durango Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89149

Web: legacycentennialhills.com

Legacy House of Southern Hills

Phone: (702) 242-1990

Address: 9750 W. Sunset Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89148

Web: legacysouthernhills.com

Merrill Gardens at Siena Hills

Phone: (702) 789-4156

Address: 2910 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052

Web: merrillgardens.com

Pacifica Senior Living San Martin

Phone: (702) 381-7909

Address: 8374 West Capovilla Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Web: pacificaseniorliving.com

Pacifica Senior Living Spring Valley

Phone: (702) 625-4446

Address: 8880 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89147

Web: pacificaseniorliving.com

Poet's Walk Henderson

Phone: (702) 903-2450

Address: 1750 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89012

Web: poetswalk-springhills.com

Prestige Senior Living at Mira Loma

Phone: (702) 260-8400

Address: 2520 Wigwam Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89074

Web: prestigecare.com

Summerlin Memory Care

Phone: (702) 823-0113

Address: 7395 Smoke Ranch Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89128

Web: summerlinmemorycare.com

Sunrise of Henderson

Phone: (702) 430-6541

Address: 1555 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89012

Web: sunrise-of-henderson

ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM

MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.

SOURCE MemoryCare.com