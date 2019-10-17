|
MemoryCare.com Names the Best Facilities for Senior Memory Care in Las Vegas, NV
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MemoryCare.com, a comprehensive resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment, has announced the Best Memory Care Facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada. The guide identifies 15 memory care communities based on location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, 5.6 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. In Las Vegas, the number of senior deaths related to Alzheimer's increased by 30 percent between 2013 and 2017. Memory care facilities offer activities and therapies to help delay or halt cognitive decline. They also give family members and caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for loved ones.
"There's a high demand for quality memory care all across our nation; specifically, in cities like Las Vegas, which experienced a rapid increase in Alzheimer's related deaths," says Joyce Collins. "MemoryCare.com provides free resources to help families find the best facilities."
Through hours of research and an intensive selection process, MemoryCare.com was designed to help caregivers find effective solutions for their loved ones. The website not only highlights the best facilities in the city, it also shares information about cost, reviews from residents, type of care offered and more. For a detailed listing of the Best Memory Care Facilities in Las Vegas, NV, please visit https://www.memorycare.com/las-vegas-nv-facilities/.
2019 Best Memory Care Facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada (in alphabetical order)
Aegis of Las Vegas
Phone: (702) 472-8505
Address: 9100 West Desert Inn Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117
Web: aegisliving.com
As Time Goes By
Phone: (702) 655-5557
Address: 4240 Al Carrison St., Las Vegas, NV 89129
Web: astimegoesbyfacility.com
Bella Vita Care Home
Phone: (702) 539-6055
Address: 9924 Wonderful Day Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89148
Web: bellavitacarehome.com
Brookdale Las Vegas
Phone: (844) 715-7481
Address: 3025 E. Russell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89120
Web: brookdale.com
Coronado Heights Senior Living
Phone: (725) 200-3400
Address: 2320 Lone Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89183
Web: coronadoheights.com
Heritage Springs
Phone: (702) 357-5104
Address: 8720 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89147
Web: bpmsl.com
Legacy House of Centennial Hills
Phone: (702) 978-5000
Address: 6310 N. Durango Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89149
Web: legacycentennialhills.com
Legacy House of Southern Hills
Phone: (702) 242-1990
Address: 9750 W. Sunset Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89148
Web: legacysouthernhills.com
Merrill Gardens at Siena Hills
Phone: (702) 789-4156
Address: 2910 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052
Web: merrillgardens.com
Pacifica Senior Living San Martin
Phone: (702) 381-7909
Address: 8374 West Capovilla Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89113
Web: pacificaseniorliving.com
Pacifica Senior Living Spring Valley
Phone: (702) 625-4446
Address: 8880 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89147
Web: pacificaseniorliving.com
Poet's Walk Henderson
Phone: (702) 903-2450
Address: 1750 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89012
Web: poetswalk-springhills.com
Prestige Senior Living at Mira Loma
Phone: (702) 260-8400
Address: 2520 Wigwam Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89074
Web: prestigecare.com
Summerlin Memory Care
Phone: (702) 823-0113
Address: 7395 Smoke Ranch Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89128
Web: summerlinmemorycare.com
Sunrise of Henderson
Phone: (702) 430-6541
Address: 1555 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89012
Web: sunrise-of-henderson
ABOUT MEMORYCARE.COM
MemoryCare.com provides tools and resources to help adults living with memory impairment and their families. The online guide uses data-driven research and expert evaluations to identify the best facilities across the nation. The MemoryCare.com team includes medical and elder care professionals as well as board of directors. For more information, visit https://www.memorycare.com/.
SOURCE MemoryCare.com
