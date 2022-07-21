MemVerge Hosts Full-Day Forum, "CXL: Getting Ready for Takeoff," at the Flash Memory Summit

Live and Virtual Hybrid Event to Provide a 360-degree View of Development Activity Across the Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) Ecosystem

MILPITAS, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ®, the pioneers of Big Memory software, today announced that it will host a full-day forum during the Flash Memory Summit on August 2. The forum, "CXL: Getting Ready for Takeoff," will give attendees a 360-degree view of development activity in the Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) ecosystem and act as an accelerator for vendor collaboration and partnerships. Click to see the line-up of speakers and register to attend via Zoom.

The hybrid event includes 12 live CXL-related presentations or panels at the Santa Clara Convention Center and more than a dozen pre-recorded presentations. All will be available on the MemVerge channel on YouTube.

Live presentations and panels

8:30 to 9:50 a.m. , " CXL Compatible Devices Getting Ready to Takeoff " (Session SPOS-101-1 on the FMS program). During this session, Siamak Tavallaei , CXL Consortium president and Chief Systems Architect at Google Systems Infrastructure, will provide an update on CXL technology and the industry ecosystem. His update will be followed by presentations from Intel, NVIDIA, and Marvell with broad portfolios of CXL-related technology.

(Session SPOS-101-1 on the FMS program). During this session, , CXL Consortium president and Chief Systems Architect at Google Systems Infrastructure, will provide an update on CXL technology and the industry ecosystem. His update will be followed by presentations from Intel, NVIDIA, and Marvell with broad portfolios of CXL-related technology. 9:50 to 10:50 a.m. , " CXL Compatible Memory Getting Ready to Takeoff " (Session SPOS-101-2 on the FMS program). Industry leaders Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron will provide their perspectives on CXL-compatible memory.

(Session SPOS-101-2 on the FMS program). Industry leaders Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron will provide their perspectives on CXL-compatible memory. 3:20 to 4:35 p.m. , " CXL Software Getting Ready to Takeoff (Session SPOS-102-1 on the FMS program). This session features presentations from organizations developing leading software-defined memory platforms including VMware, MemVerge and the Open Compute Project.

(Session SPOS-102-1 on the FMS program). This session features presentations from organizations developing leading software-defined memory platforms including VMware, MemVerge and the Open Compute Project. 4:35 to 5:40 p.m. , "Composable Memory and CXL App Panel (Session SPOS-102-2 on the FMS program). The composable memory panel is moderated by the CXL Consortium president and includes experts from Liqid, Giga-IO, and Xconn Technologies. The App panel is moderated by Blocks & Files editor Chris Mellor who will talk with experts from Meta and Synopsys about the impact of CXL on apps.

Virtual presentations

Pre-recorded presentations will be released on YouTube at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

"CXL is fast becoming the open industry standard to interconnect processors, memory, and accelerator technology, delivering the speed and performance that will transform computing as we know it," said Siamak Tavallaei, president, CXL Consortium. "During Flash Memory Summit industry thought leaders and innovators are coming together to educate the industry about CXL to accelerate adoption for this game-changing technology."

"We are honored to host the first CXL forum at FMS," said Charles Fan, CEO and Co-founder of MemVerge. "The convergence of this broad ecosystem of vendors marks the arrival of CXL. Aside from significantly increasing the capacity and bandwidth of memory subsystems, CXL makes possible the disaggregation and pooling of memory resources – the architecture that will answer to the needs of contemporary and next generation applications. We are right before the dawn of a revolution in data centers. The excitement is in the air!"

The "CXL: Getting Ready for Takeoff" forum will be open, live, to all attendees of the Flash Memory Summit, which will run August 2-4, 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The forum is also available virtually starting at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time on August 2. Register for the virtual event here.

About MemVerge

MemVerge is pioneering Big Memory Computing for a multi-cloud world. Major gaps exist in today's cloud infrastructure for data-intensive high-performance applications. MemVerge® Memory Machine™ delivers software-defined, composable memory and intelligent memory service to bridge these gaps. As a software leader in the CXL ecosystem, MemVerge composable memory technology provisions, tiers, disaggregates, and pools heterogeneous memory to scale memory capacity and decrease memory cost. MemVerge ZeroIO™ in-memory snapshot services transparently checkpoint, clone, replicate, and restore running applications anytime, anywhere in a multi-cloud computing environment. Overall, Big Memory Computing technologies shorten time-to-results and are delivering unprecedented in-memory application availability and mobility for leading enterprises, research institutions and cloud service providers. MemVerge aims to democratize data-intensive compute for researchers, scientists, analysts and engineers around the world, and liberate all workloads to move in multi-cloud environments everywhere. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com .

Memory Machine™ and Memory Machine ZeroIO™ are trademarks owned by MemVerge.Compute Express Link and CXL are trademarks of the CXL Consortium.

