MemVerge Names Jeffrey Wang Vice President of Engineering

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ®, pioneers of Big Memory software, today announced that Jeffrey Wang has been named Vice President of Engineering. With decades of software-defined infrastructure experience across networking, computing and cybersecurity software industries, Wang will lead the MemVerge engineering organization as it builds out its big memory management technology for cloud workloads and solutions using the Compute Express Link (CXL) memory standard.

"Throughout his career, Jeffrey has been at the center of software-defined infrastructure, from the data center to the cloud," said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. "His unparalleled expertise in building deep software technology and strong track record of success in delivering world-class products, combined with extensive experience implementing efficient engineering processes to scale software startups, will prepare MemVerge for our next phase of growth."

Wang is a seasoned engineering leader who has played an integral role in some of the most important products and innovations in the networking, computing, and cybersecurity software industries. He joins MemVerge following engineering leadership roles at four successive startups. Most recently he served as Area Vice President of Engineering for the Cybersecurity Division of Arista Networks, following its acquisition of Awake Security. He was also Vice President, Engineering for Veriflow (acquired by VMware) and Big Switch Networks (acquired by Arista Networks) and served as Senior Director of Engineering for Nuova Systems (acquired by Cisco Systems). Wang has a 10+ year history at Cisco where he has served as Vice President of Engineering in the Data Center Group with responsibilities ranging from Cisco's Unified Computing System (UCS) software to various I/O virtualization technologies. Throughout his career he has spearheaded engineering initiatives that transform networking, compute and security technologies with software-defined capabilities that modernize application infrastructure and meet new customer demands across use cases.

"In the software-defined transformation of today's modern compute infrastructure, the last frontier to virtualize is memory," said Wang. "Memory is now the key to enable data-intensive applications, from analytics to AI and machine learning, to deliver the digital transformation required by data-centric user cases. I've always been focused on delivering technology that has a real impact for the customer. MemVerge Big Memory software is that truly game-changing innovation that will alter the shape of tomorrow's applications. I look forward to contributing to MemVerge's growth and success as we lead the industry in changing the way applications use memory services to increase processing scale."

Wang has joined the MemVerge leadership team effective January 2023.

