Mendix aims to add generative AI to its low-code platform by year-end

Mendix has been working on adding generative AI features to its low-code platform for months now and expects to release them to enterprises by the end of the year, according to a company executive."We are working on adding generative AI to our platform and hope that we have something by the end of the year," said Amir Piltan, senior product manager of AI at Mendix.The company, according to Piltan, had access to GPT (Generative Pretrained Transformer) technology in beta, even before it was released to the public by OpenAI and it has been running experiments with the technology to see how best it can be incorporated to its low-code platform.