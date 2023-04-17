17.04.2023 08:00:00

Mendus AB: Mendus (publ) publishes the Annual Report for 2022 and holds investor call on April 17th

Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that its Annual Report for 2022 is now available on the Company’s corporate website: www.mendus.com.

Mendus shareholders can request a printed copy of the 2022 Annual Report by contacting the company by e-mail, ir@mendus.com.

Additionally, Mendus will host an online event for shareholders today.


Investor Call

Date: 17 April 2023

Time: 10.00 - 10.30 CET

Registration via the registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upb3kyua

A replay of the webcast will be available via the corporate website following the live event.


This information is information that Mendus is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8:00 am CEST on 17 April 2023.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachments


