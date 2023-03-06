|
06.03.2023 08:00:00
Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in March 2023
Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:
EQT Life Sciences’ BioCapital Europe
Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 9, 2023
Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will attend the conference.
https://www.biocapitaleurope.com/
BIO-Europe Spring 2023
Basel, Switzerland, March 20–22, 2023
Members of Mendus’ leadership team will participate.
https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/
8th Annual Innate Killer Summit 2023
San Diego, CA, USA, March 27–30, 2023
Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will give a presentation and update on Mendus’ novel method for the expansion of memory NK cells.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@mendus.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577
E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj
Valency Communications
Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951
E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu
ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Immunicum ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Immunicum ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Immunicum AB
|0,14
|-1,16%