Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in March 2023

Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:







EQT Life Sciences’ BioCapital Europe

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 9, 2023

Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will attend the conference.

https://www.biocapitaleurope.com/





BIO-Europe Spring 2023

Basel, Switzerland, March 20–22, 2023

Members of Mendus’ leadership team will participate.

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/





8th Annual Innate Killer Summit 2023

San Diego, CA, USA, March 27–30, 2023

Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will give a presentation and update on Mendus’ novel method for the expansion of memory NK cells.

https://innate-killer.com/





Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

