06.03.2023 08:00:00

Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in March 2023

Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:


EQT Life Sciences’ BioCapital Europe

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 9, 2023

Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will attend the conference.

https://www.biocapitaleurope.com/


BIO-Europe Spring 2023

Basel, Switzerland, March 20–22, 2023

Members of Mendus’ leadership team will participate.

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/


8th Annual Innate Killer Summit 2023

San Diego, CA, USA, March 27–30, 2023

Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will give a presentation and update on Mendus’ novel method for the expansion of memory NK cells.

https://innate-killer.com/


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Immunicum ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Immunicum ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Immunicum AB 0,14 -1,16% Immunicum AB

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend mit Gewinnen
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Montag Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger zu Wochenbeginn überwiegend gut gelaunt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen