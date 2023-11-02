Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, November 2, 2023

Mendus announces multiple abstracts to be presented at ASH 2023 including oral presentation on ADVANCE II survival data

Three abstracts based on the ADVANCE II trial to be presented at ASH2023





Relapse-free and overall survival data update to be presented as oral presentation on December 11





Additional abstracts to be presented based on ADVANCE II immunomonitoring data





Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced the presentation of three abstracts related to the development of Mendus’ lead product candidate vididencel in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at the American Society of Hematology’s upcoming 65th Annual Meeting, held in San Diego, California December 9-12, 2023 (ASH 2023). Relapse-free and overall survival data from the ongoing ADVANCE II monotherapy trial will be presented as an oral presentation. Two additional abstracts will be presented by Mendus and academic collaborators based on immunomonitoring data, supporting vididencel’s mechanism of action. ASH abstracts were released today, November 2, at 9am ET (14.00 CET) and can be viewed here. Of note, the oral presentation will present results from the ADVANCE II trial based on survival data which extend past the cut-off date as published in the ASH abstract submitted.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to share the progress made in the development of vididencel in AML at ASH 2023, the largest and most significant hematology conference in the world,” said Jeroen Rovers, CMO of Mendus. "The fact that the ADVANCE II trial update has again been selected for an oral presentation underscores the growing interest in vididencel as a novel maintenance treatment option in AML by the specialist medical community.”

ASH 2023 will take place on December 9-12, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, and virtually. Details of the Mendus abstracts to be presented are below:

1. Title: Induction of Cellular and Humoral Immune Responses Is Associated with Durable Remissions in MRD+ AML-Patients after Maintenance Treatment with an Allogeneic Leukemia-Derived Dendritic Cell Vaccine

Abstract Number: 769

Presenter: Prof Dr A.A. van de Loosdrecht (Amsterdam UMC, The Netherlands)

Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Novel Approaches to Enhance Cellular Therapies and Immune Responses in Leukemias and Lymphomas

Session Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Session Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM

Room: San Diego Convention Center, Room 6CF

2. Title: Vaccination Using an Allogeneic Leukemia-Derived Dendritic Cell Vaccine, Maintains and Improves Frequencies of Circulating Antigen Presenting Dendritic Cells Correlating with Relapse Free and Overall Survival in AML Patients

Abstract Number: 2957

Presenter: Dr J.P. Rovers (Chief Medical Officer, Mendus)

Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Biomarkers, Molecular Markers and Minimal Residual Disease in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

3. Title: Intradermal Vaccination with Vididencel in MRD+ AML-Patients Leads to Increase in Antigen Presenting Cells and T-Cells to the Injection Site, Visualized Using Imaging Mass Cytometry, Showing Local Immune Cell Interactions Leading to Systemic Immune Responses

Abstract Number: 2942

Presenter: Dr Ø. Sefland (Haukeland University Hospital, Bergen University, Norway)

Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Biomarkers, Molecular Markers and Minimal Residual Disease in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com

ABOUT MENDUS AB (publ)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

ABOUT VIDIDENCEL

Vididencel is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy which is being developed as a cancer maintenance treatment, aimed at improving disease-free survival following first-line treatment. Vididencel is currently studied in a Phase 2 monotherapy trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and a Phase 1 safety and feasibility trial in ovarian cancer. In December 2022, positive results from the ADVANCE II monotherapy Phase 2 trial in AML were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The analysis demonstrated the potential of vididencel to induce durable relapse-free survival in the majority of patients. Vididencel has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe and the US and Fast Track Designation in the US for the treatment of AML. Mendus has secured a manufacturing alliance with NorthX Biologics for large-scale production of vididencel.

Attachment