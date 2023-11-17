|
17.11.2023 08:00:00
Mendus Announces Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting
Press Release
Stockholm, Sweden, November 17, 2023
Mendus AB (publ: IMMU.ST) announced today that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed in accordance with the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee, adopted by the Annual General Meeting of May 4, 2021. The members of Mendus’ Nomination Committee shall be appointed by the four largest shareholders, as of August 31, 2023, who wish to exercise their right to appoint a representative. If four shareholders have not notified their intention to participate in the Nomination Committee, the Nomination Committee shall consist of fewer members.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mendus, Christine Lind, has contacted the largest shareholders in order to appoint a Nomination Committee. The following members have been appointed by the three largest shareholders who have accepted the invitation to participate in the Nomination Committee:
Dharminder Chahal, appointed by Van Herk Investments B.V
Karl Elmqvist, appointed by Flerie Invest AB
Arne Lööw, appointed by The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 65.81 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the company as of August 31, 2023.
The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 17, 2024 in Stockholm.
Information regarding the work of the Nomination Committee is available on Mendus' website www.mendus.com.
Shareholders wishing to make proposals to the Nomination Committee should submit their proposal in writing via e-mail to info@mendus.com or by letter to Mendus AB (publ), Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, 111 53 Stockholm, Sweden.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Christine Lind
Chairman of the Board of Directors
E-mail: info@mendus.com
ABOUT MENDUS AB (publ)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
Attachment
