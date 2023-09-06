|
06.09.2023 08:00:00
Mendus Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in September
Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that the Company will present a company presentation and participate in one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11 – 13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference: September 11th – 13th
Title: Mendus AB Company Presentation
Date/Time: Available on-demand September 11th at 7:00 AM ET (13:00 CEST)
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/7985a291-3605-4fab-9a28-1d1e8afb697d
A replay of the presentation can be found on the Company’s website under News & Events and will be available for 90 days thereafter. Please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the management team.
ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@mendus.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577
E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj
Valency Communications
Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951
E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Immunicum ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Immunicum ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Immunicum AB
|0,01
|5,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnhaltende Zinsunsicherheit: ATX schwächer -- DAX mit wechselnden Vorzeichen -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt kann am Donnerstag nur zeitweise ins Plus drehen. An den US-Märkten dürften zur Handelseröffnung rote Vorzeichen zu sehen sein. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.