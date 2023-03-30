Mendus presents an update on the use of its DCOne platform to source high-quality NK cell therapies at the 8th Annual Innate Killer Summit

DCONE-DRIVEN EXPANSION OF MEMORY NK CELLS BUILDS THE BASIS FOR NOVEL PROPRIETARY PIPELINE PROGRAM

Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that it will present additional data highlighting the use of the company’s proprietary DCOne platform for the ex vivo expansion of NK cells today at the 8th Annual Innate Killer Cell Summit in La Jolla, San Diego, CA.

Natural Killer (NK) cells are part of the innate immune system and form a first line of defense against infections and tumor cells. Memory NK cells are associated with improved tumor cell killing and significantly reduced relapse rates in bone marrow-transplanted leukemia patients. Memory NK cells therefore hold great therapeutic promise in the treatment of hematological cancers and potentially other tumor types.

"Significant efforts in the NK field have been made to develop superior and reliable expansion methods for NK cells with optimal therapeutic efficacy, including efforts to improve memory phenotype. The NK cell research at Mendus has focused on using our proprietary DCOne platform to improve NK cell quality and specifically on memory NK cells,” said Erik Manting, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mendus. "The DCOne platform provides for an off-the-shelf source of cells which combine cancer cell and dendritic cell biology. Another important aspect of the DCOne cell line is that it is supported by an extensive regulatory dossier and has demonstrated an excellent safety profile in multiple clinical trials.”

The data presented today and at SITC 2022 demonstrate that DCOne cells drive strong expansion of memory NK cells, which subsequently can be used in different therapeutic applications. The presence of activating ligands on the cell surface of DCOne-derived mature dendritic cells provide a mechanistic rationale for the observed expansion of memory NK cells with well-characterized molecular signatures.

The Innate Killer Summit is an industry conference focused on improving patient care by advancing the understanding and enhancing of innate immune cell therapies. On March 30, 3.15pm PST (00:15 CET) Mendus’ CEO Erik Manting, PhD, will hold a presentation titled "Developing Expansion Protocols to Enrich for Memory Phenotypes to Produce Quality over Quantity in Final NK Cell Therapy Products” as part of the Clinical Scale Manufacturing track.

During the conference, Dr Manting also chaired a panel discussion titled "Sharing a Vision of the Future for Commercial Scale Manufacturing of Innate Immune Cells” on March 29.

