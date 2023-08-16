Mendus publishes preclinical data demonstrating synergies of ilixadencel and 4-1BB-targeting immunotherapies

INTRATUMORAL PRIMING BOOSTED THE THERAPEUTIC EFFICACY OF ANTI-4-1BB ANTIBODY TREATMENT AND RESULTED IN A MORE TREATMENT-SUPPORTIVE TME







Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced the publication of novel preclinical data on its intratumoral priming strategy in the peer-reviewed medical journal ‘Frontiers in Immunology’. The data demonstrate the potential of proinflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells to significantly enhance the therapeutic efficacy of an anti-4-1BB antibody, delaying tumor growth and prolonging survival in murine colon carcinoma and melanoma models. Investigation of the tumor microenvironment (TME) in the combined-treatment group revealed a range of improvements resulting in a less immunosuppressive TME, with elevated tumor-infiltration of therapeutically valuable T-cell populations observed. The study was performed in collaboration with the Department of Immunology, Genetics, and Pathology, SciLifeLab, at Uppsala University.

"Targeting the 4-1BB pathway in cancer immunotherapy holds significant therapeutic promise but has been limited by off-tumor toxicities. Intratumoral priming could add a potential layer of control to steer the effects of this approach,” commented Alex Karlsson-Parra, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Mendus. "The data once again demonstrates the versatile nature of ilixadencel as a potentially synergistic treatment option for other immunotherapies, by providing a more treatment-supportive TME.”

The intratumoral immune primer ilixadencel comprises proinflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells from healthy donor material, which are injected into the tumor. The program has delivered promising preclinical and clinical results in a number of solid tumor indications, including gastrointestinal tumors (GIST), a subclass of soft-tissue sarcomas. Mendus is currently preparing for a proof-of-concept trial with ilixadencel in the broader group of soft tissue sarcomas in H2 2023.

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/





