Mendus to hold Business Update event on March 12

Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, February 23, 2024





Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), will hold an in-person and live-streamed business update event in Stockholm on March 12, 15:00-17:00 CET to discuss the company’s latest pipeline advancements.

Mendus has recently presented positive Phase 2 data with vididencel in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), an aggressive blood-borne tumor associated with high relapse rates, at the ASH 2023 conference. Vididencel addresses the need for safe and effective AML maintenance treatments, which prolong disease-free and overall survival following initial chemotherapy.

Based on the positive data in AML, Mendus will expand the clinical development of vididencel in combination with standard of care in a randomized controlled trial together with the Australasian Leukaemia and Lymphoma Group (ALLG). To facilitate late-stage development and prepare for commercial launch, Mendus is scaling up the vididencel manufacturing capacity together with NorthX Biologics, a leading Nordic contract development and manufacturing organization for cell and gene therapies.

At the business update event, Mendus will present together with its strategic partners ALLG and NorthX Biologics the next steps in the development of vididencel as a promising new maintenance treatment option for AML patients.

The live presentation will be in English and followed by a question-and-answer session. Guests are welcome to stay and mingle with management afterwards.





Venue: Inderes Event Studio (Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19, Stockholm)

Date and time: March 12 at 15:00–17:00 CET, registration is open from 14:30





Please register to attend via email to ir@mendus.com

Those unable to attend in person can listen to the presentation webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/mendus-business-update-march-2024

Questions can be sent ahead of the presentation to ir@mendus.com





For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting, CEO

E-mail: ir@mendus.com

About Mendus AB (publ)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/



Attachment