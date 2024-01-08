Mendus to participate in several investor and industry conferences in January

Press release

Stockholm, Sweden, January 8, 2024





Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU. ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies targeting tumor recurrence, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

San Francisco, USA, January 8-11, 2024

Mendus management team will be in San Francisco for business and investor meetings during the J.P, Morgan conference

https://www.jpmorgan.com/about-us/events-conferences/health-care-conference





13th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

San Francisco, USA, January 8-10, 2024

Mendus will take part in the LifeSci Corporate Access investor event

https://lifescievents.com/event/cae2024/





Redeye Theme: Fight Cancer

Stockholm, Sweden, January 24, 2024

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will present the company and take part in a discussion panel

https://www.redeye.se/events/966280/redeye-theme-fight-cancer-2





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting, CEO

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

