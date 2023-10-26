|
26.10.2023 08:00:00
Mendus to participate in several investor and industry conferences in November and to host investor webcast and lunch on November 9
Press release
Stockholm, Sweden, October 26, 2023
Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU. ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies targeting tumor recurrence, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:
38th Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting (SITC 2023)
San Diego, USA, November 1-5, 2023
Publication of updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 ALISON study with the company's lead development program vididencel. Full abstracts are expected to be published online on October 31, 2023.
https://www.sitcancer.org/2023/home
BIO-Europe 2023 – 29th Annual International Partnering Conference
Munich, Germany, November 6-8, 2023
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate.
https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/
Inv€$tival Showcase
London, United Kingdom, November 13, 2023
Mendus CEO Erik Manting and CFO Lotta Ferm will participate and present the company.
https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
London, United Kingdom, November 14-16, 2023
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate.
https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/ConferenceList/Investment-Conferences/159
Joint Belgian-Dutch Immunology Meeting 2023
Antwerp, Belgium, November 21-22, 2023
Updated immunomonitoring data from the Advance II study will be presented.
https://www.nvvi-dsi.nl/events2/joint-belgian-dutch-immunology-meeting-2023
Redeye Life Science Day
Stockholm, Sweden, November 23
Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate and present the company.
https://www.redeye.se/events/915984/redeye-life-science-day-2023
Investor call and in-person event on November 9
Mendus also announces two investor events following the publication of its Q3 report on November 9, 2023:
Investor update - webcast
November 9, 2023 at 10:00am CET
Mendus will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 9 at 8.00 am CET. The company will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on the same day at 10.00am CET, to provide an update on the latest developments and the outlook for the remainder of the year.
The webcast will be webcasted live via the link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/mendus-q3-2023
Investor lunch - in person event
Mendus Head Office, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm, November 9 at 12.00-13.00 CET
Mendus invites you to an investor lunch and company update with Mendus management and Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie and board member of NorthX Biologics. The number of places is limited. Please register per email via ir@mendus.com
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting, CEO
E-mail: ir@mendus.com
ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
