Mendus to participate in several investor and industry conferences in November and to host investor webcast and lunch on November 9

Press release

Stockholm, Sweden, October 26, 2023





Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU. ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies targeting tumor recurrence, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

38th Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting (SITC 2023)

San Diego, USA, November 1-5, 2023

Publication of updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 ALISON study with the company's lead development program vididencel. Full abstracts are expected to be published online on October 31, 2023.

https://www.sitcancer.org/2023/home

BIO-Europe 2023 – 29th Annual International Partnering Conference

Munich, Germany, November 6-8, 2023

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate.

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/

Inv€$tival Showcase

London, United Kingdom, November 13, 2023

Mendus CEO Erik Manting and CFO Lotta Ferm will participate and present the company.

https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

London, United Kingdom, November 14-16, 2023

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate.

https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/ConferenceList/Investment-Conferences/159

Joint Belgian-Dutch Immunology Meeting 2023

Antwerp, Belgium, November 21-22, 2023

Updated immunomonitoring data from the Advance II study will be presented.

https://www.nvvi-dsi.nl/events2/joint-belgian-dutch-immunology-meeting-2023

Redeye Life Science Day

Stockholm, Sweden, November 23

Mendus CEO Erik Manting will participate and present the company.

https://www.redeye.se/events/915984/redeye-life-science-day-2023

Investor call and in-person event on November 9

Mendus also announces two investor events following the publication of its Q3 report on November 9, 2023:

Investor update - webcast

November 9, 2023 at 10:00am CET

Mendus will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2023 on Thursday, November 9 at 8.00 am CET. The company will hold a conference call and webcast presentation on the same day at 10.00am CET, to provide an update on the latest developments and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

The webcast will be webcasted live via the link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/mendus-q3-2023

Investor lunch - in person event

Mendus Head Office, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm, November 9 at 12.00-13.00 CET

Mendus invites you to an investor lunch and company update with Mendus management and Ted Fjällman, CEO of Flerie and board member of NorthX Biologics. The number of places is limited. Please register per email via ir@mendus.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting, CEO

E-mail: ir@mendus.com

ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment