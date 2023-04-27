|
Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in May 2023
Mendus AB ("Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:
9th LSX World Congress
London, UK, May 3-4, 2023
Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will attend the conference.
20th CIMT Annual Meeting 2023
Mainz, Germany, May 3-5, 2023
Mendus will present updated immunomonitoring data from the ADVANCE II trial in acute myeloid leukemia and preclinical data on a novel intratumoral immune primer in an oral presentation and a poster presentation.
CCBIO's 11th Annual Symposium
Osoyro, Norway, May 8-10, 2023
Mendus will present immunomonitoring and research data supporting the mode of action of its lead program vididencel
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ir@mendus.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577
E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj
Valency Communications
Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951
E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu
ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)
Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/
